‘Vikings’ star Georgia Hirst says series finale won’t please everyone

Georgia Hirst has spoken about the forthcoming final season of Vikings, revealing that the conclusion to the hit History Channel drama won’t leave every fan “completely satisfied”.

Spoilers for part one of season 6 below

The actress, who portrays Torvi in the series, said there will be “mixed emotions for everyone” when the story’s outcome is revealed.

The sixth and final instalment of the series, which is currently on a mid-season break, left viewers on a cliffhanger at the end of part one with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) being stabbed through the chest by his brother Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

Commenting on what’s the come, Hirst told the Daily Express: “I don’t think there’s ever a way that it [Vikings] will end where you’ll be completely satisfied. Fans will always be upset that it’s over. It’s kind of one of those things.

“It’s going to be mixed emotions for everyone. I think everyone is going to have a different reaction.” But the actress added that she is “happy with the way it finished”.

It seems likely that the King of Kattegat perished when he was attacked by his brother, but the show’s creator – and Georgia’s father – Michael Hirst has hinted otherwise.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, he said: “We haven’t actually seen them dead, but you would imagine that their wounds were grievous enough to probably mean they wouldn’t survive very long.

“I wouldn’t be quite certain that they’re dead yet, until you actually see that. So, I’m not saying that they are both still alive, but they could absolutely still be alive, because we haven’t seen them dead yet.”

Vikings season six is expected to return to the History Channel and Amazon Prime later this year.