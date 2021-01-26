‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Netflix spinoff series confirms cast and teases plot

The forthcoming Vikings spin-off series on Netflix, Viking: Valhalla, has confirmed its core cast members.

The show will feature Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson among others.

Valhalla takes place in the early 11th century, and will focus on “the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror,” a press release reads.

The description adds: “These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.”

Corlett will be playing Leif Eriksson, a Greenlander who offers an entry into the Viking world on the cusp of change. Gustavsson has been cast as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif’s sister.

Harald Sigurdsson, one of the last Viking berserkers, will be played by Leo Suter, while King Canute, the King of Denmark, will be played by Freegard.

The show is currently in pre-production, with no release date confirmed by Netflix yet.

Writing on the season six finale, NME said: “And so, as we make a bed of Vikings DVDs, lay them on a longboat and ignite its wooden beams, we should be grateful for Hirst’s show and its thrilling ride.

“Vikings was a show as epic as the sagas, as inspiring to the investigation of historical truth as a hundred GCSE history classes, and – blimey – one of the greatest TV dramas ever to be streamed into our eyes.”