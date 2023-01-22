‘Vincenzo’ actor Na Chul passes away at 36

South Korean actor Na Chul has died aged 36.

His death was confirmed by entertainment industry officials in a report on Star News Korea.

The Vincenzo actor reportedly passed away due to “exacerbated health issues” after he was admitted to hospital after his health “suddenly deteriorated”. However, a cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Na Chul made his theatrical debut in 2010 with the play Anne’s Diary and went on to take on supporting roles in many K-dramas and films.

In 2021, he took on the role of Na Deok-Jin in Korean mafia drama Vincenzo and last year, starred as Gil-Soo in Weak Hero Class 1.

He also appeared in Little Women, as the lawyer to Kim Go-eun’s Oh In-ju.

Paying tribute to Chul, Go-eun called him “the best actor ever.”

“The most amazing man, dad, husband, son and friend,” she added.”

Posting on her Instagram, his Little Women co-star Uhm Ji-won wrote: “Actor Na Chul, thank you for showing us what good acting is. I wanted to see more of your work. RIP.”

Na Chul also starred in Once Upon A Small Town, A Superior Day, Happiness, Jirisan, D.P., Touch your Heart and Stranger 2.

He also featured in Concrete Utopia, which is set to be released later this year. Directed by Um Tae-hwa and starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, Concrete Utopia tells the story of earthquake survivors in Imperial Palace Apartment in Seoul.

His funeral will reportedly be held tomorrow (January 23).