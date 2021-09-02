Virginia school board falls victim to ‘The Simpsons’-style prank

A recent prank at a Virginia school board meeting has been likened to an ongoing joke in The Simpsons.

A recent clip has circulated of school board member Roscoe D. Cooper III addressing the room during a local meeting and reading off a list of names he believes belong to those in attendance.

Instead, he unknowingly reads out a list of joke names not dissimilar to those used by Bart Simpson when he prank calls Moe’s Tavern in the popular animated comedy.

“Phil McCracken,” Cooper begins, before pausing to see if anybody will respond. He then works down the list, reading out false names including Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk, and Don Kedick. See the full clip below.

Introducing the most chef kiss moment in School Board history. Bart Simpson would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/4ZHSPMJaKy — chaps (@UncleChaps) August 30, 2021

The prank has earned wide praise on social media.

“Bart Simpson walked so others could run,” tweeted a fan, above a clip of Bart instigating one such prank in the show.

“How did the person writing those down not notice?” pointed out another.

Cooper has since spoken out about the prank.

“My sons laughed and shook their heads. They’ve clowned me in our group chat and said ‘Pops, do better lol,'” he said, as reported by Newsweek.

“Some people have had a great laugh, while others feel it was disrespectful to our work as a school division and school board.”

Cooper has confirmed that the culprits have yet to be discovered, but believes the joke to be “harmless.”

