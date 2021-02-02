A new TV series set in Wakanda, the fictional home of Marvel superhero Black Panther, is in development for Disney+.

Ryan Coogler, who helmed the 2018 movie Black Panther, will develop a new show as part of a five-year TV exclusivity deal with Coogler’s production banner, Proximity Media.

There are no details on plot nor cast, however, it’s expected to expand on the story Coogler wrote for Black Panther and its upcoming sequel Black Panther II, which is released on July 8, 2022.

As Deadline reports, the deal with Proximity Media also includes the option to make shows elsewhere under the Disney banner – not just Marvel Studios. “We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” Coogler said.

The news comes as Marvel prepares to air other, new series on Disney+.

Last December the studio shared the first full trailers for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki. The entertainment giant unveiled an extensive announcement of shows that fans can expect in the coming years.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is set to arrive on March 19th and is described as “a movie told in six parts”, with the new trailer showing off the cinematic battles that await Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Loki picks up with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but he’s joined this time around by Owen Wilson.

It’s thought that Wilson is heading up the Time Variance Authority, an organisation which sends Loki on a time-bending trail of mayhem. It will arrive in May 2021.