‘The Walking Dead’ actor Dango Nguyen dies, aged 48

He died after a "hard-fought" battle with cancer

The Walking Dead actor Dango Nguyen has died following a “hard-fought” battle with cancer. The actor and former firefighter was 48-years-old.

Nguyen, who was known by his stage name of Dango Nu Yen, played one of The Governor’s guards in the hit television series and was also seen alongside Andrew Lincoln’s lead character, Rick Grimes, in season three. Nguyen had also appeared in The Red Road and Banshee after leaving The Walking Dead.

Before beginning his acting career, Nguyen worked as a firefighter in Georgia for almost twenty years. Responding to the news, the Athens-Clarke Country Fire Department posted their own tribute to the actor on their Facebook page.

The tribute read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our former firefighters. Dango Nguyen passed away early this morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Dango was a member of our department for almost 20 years.

“Dango was a sergeant with our department when he left to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and other interests. But, once you’re a firefighter, you’re always part of our family. And Dango was a very well known member of our family.”

It continued: “He will always be remembered for his physical and mental strength. He was an aggressive and tenacious firefighter and first responder. He was also an excellent fire officer. He carried out his service to our community with a high level of pride in his craft, as well as a competitive spirit that made everyone else that he worked with better too.

…He touched many lives. We will all remember his quick wit, high energy, and unwavering determination. We all aspire to be “Dango Strong”. Read More: ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything else we know

