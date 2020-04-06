The Walking Dead‘s showrunner has teased details of Maggie Rhee’s return as she gears up for her next appearance in the season 10 finale.

Lauren Cohan’s character last appeared in season 9 of the AMC show before departing to join another community of survivors after Rick Grimes’s (Andrew Lincoln) exit.

Maggie will be back in a series regular role in season 11, though the upcoming season 10 finale will mark her re-entry into the show.

Showrunner Angela Kang has now explained that the finale will finally give fans answers about what she has been up to.

Speaking about the episode, she told Entertainment Weekly: “We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers.

“And we’ll see that Maggie is…. We’ll know what’s happened with her and what that means for our group.”

Maggie’s return was also teased in a trailer for the finale following this weekend’s (April 5) episode, depicting her finding a note informing her of what has happened since her departure.

Fans of the show will have to wait longer than expected to see the finale after it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with this weekend’s penultimate episode The Tower effectively acting as a mini-finale.

However, Kang recently explained that they were “very, very close” to finishing the episode before the pandemic halted work.

“We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about two weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down,” she said.

“So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that’s done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a colour process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Bros stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment that you can’t just move into somebody’s home overnight.”