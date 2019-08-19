‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner teases epic Carol and Alpha showdown in season 10

Bring it on.

The showrunner of The Walking Dead has teased a remarkable showdown between Carol and Alpha in the show’s 10th season.

Season nine reached its dramatic conclusion when Alpha and her group of Whisperers killed multiple characters, including Carol’s adopted son, Henry.

But it seems that Carol might get the chance to wreak revenge, with showrunner Angela Kang teasing an “awesome” showdown between the two characters.

“We’re gonna see some Carol-Alpha, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Angela told The Talking Dead. “I’m just thinking about this scene that they have together which is just epic, that’s so cool. Yeah, there’s a little bit of a beef there.”

A little bit of beef is perhaps understating it – Alpha killed Carol’s son by beheading him and putting his head on a stick alongside nine other members of their group.

Fans will get the chance to see how it all pans out when The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in 2020.

They can also anticipate the arrival of a third show in The Walking Dead universe. Set for release in 2020, it focuses on two young female protagonists, who have grown up within the age of the apocalypse.

Andrew Lincoln will also reprise his role as Rick Grimes in two forthcoming spin off movies.