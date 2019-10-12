‘The Walking Dead’ TV series will have a different ending to the comic books says show’s boss

The show is currently on its 10th season

The Walking Dead TV series will have a different ending to the comic books, according to franchise boss Scott Gimple.

Fans of the comic series will remember how The Walking Dead came to a surprise conclusion back in July when its 193rd issue served as a (previously unannounced) finale.

The final issues saw the death of series lead Rick Grimes, before flashing forward to explore the fate of his now-adult son Carl.

But according to Gimple, that won’t be how the TV series ends, which is currently on its 10th season and has no end in sight after recently being renewed for an 11th season.

“The biggest thing is we will tell that finale story one day,” Gimple told Deadline. “Honouring the aspects of [the broader] finale story without the death of Rick Grimes will be a challenge to our storytelling.”

Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) starred in The Walking Dead TV series from its first episode in 2010 until exiting the show last year. However, Grimes wasn’t killed – the character is set to appear in a new series of upcoming spin-off movies.

Last week, The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus spoke about his desire to give his character’s dog a name.

Reedus, who portrays Daryl Dixon in the hit AMC series, has a strong bond with his pet in The Walking Dead who is simply called Dog. The surviver decided to call his dog that in a bid to avoid becoming too emotionally attached to him.