‘WandaVision’ star addresses ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ fan theory

WandaVision star Emma Caulfield has addressed what fans perceived to be a Buffy The Vampire Slayer Easter egg.

The actress, who plays Dottie on the Disney+ show and also played Anya Jenkins on Buffy, said it was “pure coincidence”.

The scene in question sees Dottie award Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) a rabbit as part of a magic act, which Dottie crowns Best Comedic Performance.

Buffy fans picked up on this gesture as a nod to Jenkins, who notoriously hates rabbits.

“It’s just pure coincidence that the animal in that was a rabbit,” Caulfield then told Digital Spy. “As far as I know, there was absolutely no intended Easter egg with that. That that had nothing to do with me.

“And I didn’t even clock it until someone posted that online. I saw that and was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s right. That’s random.'”

She added: “[WandaVision creator] Jac Schaeffer’s my friend. I think she would have said something like, ‘And by the way, we’re going to throw a bunny in there, so get ready.’

“It was fun working with the bunny though — well, I didn’t. Lizzie [Olsen] did. It’s like, you don’t work with kids or animals. Every time she needed the rabbit to do something, it just did not feel like it. It wasn’t having any of it on the day.”

Elsewhere, Paul Bettany recently said a major actor is yet to be revealed in WandaVision.

“I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited,” he said.

New episodes of WandaVision air on Disney+ on Fridays.