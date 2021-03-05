‘WandaVision’ crashes Disney+ as fans rush to stream finale episode

Fans of WandaVision have crashed the Disney+ streaming service as they rush to stream the show’s finale.

The ninth and final episode of the hugely popular Marvel TV series aired today (March 5), and fans have reported being unable to stream the show’s climax.

As reported on social media by many fans of the show, Disney+ users were met with the following message when trying to stream WandaVision episode nine this morning: “We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support (Error Code 39).”

“Cannot believe I stayed up and did my work in order to watch the WandaVision finale only for Disney to crash,” one wrote, with another adding: “I’m full-blown pissed at this point; sure, #WandaVisionFinale might crash at midnight; but I’ve been trying for TWO HOURS.”

An NME recap of the WandaVision finale called the show’s end “the most heartbreaking entry in the MCU,” adding: “Sticking to the grand Marvel tradition of ending things with a bang, episode nine packs more fireworks into its 50-minute runtime than most blockbuster movies – and it does it alongside one of the most sensitively written emotional dramas in the MCU.

“Nine episodes down, the show finishes with a satisfying conclusion and a whole lot of questions – not to mention two end credit stings that set up the next chapters.”

Regarding the future of WandaVision, Marvel boss Kevin Feige spoke recently about the possibility of a second season of the massively popular show.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite yes or a definite no to anything,” Feige told journalists at a Television Critics’ Association press tour.

“Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film,” he continued. “We hope there’s a part two and a part three but we’re focusing on part one.”