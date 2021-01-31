‘WandaVision’ creator says she had “a lot of headaches” planning show

WandaVision boss Jac Schaeffer has revealed she had “a lot of headaches” while setting out the new TV show’s various plot twists.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Schaeffer said: “I think that when we were breaking the story, it was really hard. We had a lot of goals. There were a lot of different levels. I have a lot of memories.

“When I think about the early stages of breaking it – I remember a lot of headaches, and just being like, ‘How do we hold this all in?’

“We had so many different systems and colour coding and formats to make it all work. And the decision-making of what’s too much? What’s gilding the lily? What’s not enough? All of those early development decisions are really hard.”

Despite the complex web of ideas, Schaeffer explained that the WandaVision production team made realising her ideas a lot easier.

“And then the production phase of it – you know, Matt and Mark Worthington and Mayes Rubeo and all of the people involved in the actual execution of it – that was a dream, because all of that beautiful stuff came together so incredibly well, and all of these people are at the top of their game.

“So that was only challenging in the grind of it, in the grind of production. And then it’s just been the wait of wanting everyone to see it.”

Schaeffer also explained that she was limited in the number of MCU characters she could introduce in WandaVision, due to Marvel having specific “ideas and larger interconnecting pieces”.

