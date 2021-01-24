‘WandaVision’ fan theory hints at identity of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ villain

A new WandaVision fan theory suggests that the series has revealed the identity of the villain in Doctor Strange 2.
Several hints have already been dropped that the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will tie in with the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Most of the interest from fans has been placed on Dottie, the neighbour played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Emma Caulfield Ford.
Hinting at a greater significance on the character, fans have honed in on one specific scene, where Agnes says that Dottie is “key to everything in this town”.
“The devil’s in the detail,” Dottie says during a key scene in the second episode of the series, with Agnes cryptically replying: “That’s not the only place he is.”
The resultant fan theory speculates that Dottie is an alter-ego of Doctor Strange star Clea, while another says it is in fact Mephisto.
“The theory floating around that Dottie from #WandaVision is either Mephisto or Clea is interesting asf,” one tweeter wrote. “I may have to go back and connect some dots.”