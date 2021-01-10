‘WandaVision’ first reactions: “Delightfully trippy and intriguing”

The first reactions to Marvel‘s first Disney+ series WandaVision are in, with critics praising the show as “weird, fun and simply amazing.”

The twist on a family sitcom – centred on the home life of Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) and her android partner, Vision – will kick off the exclusive MCU-Disney slate ahead of other titles set for next year, including Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki.

WandaVision is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 15, and early assessments from critics suggests it may have been worth the wait.

Fandom Managing Editor Eric Goldman called the show “delightfully trippy and intriguing,” adding that he couldn’t wait to see the season in full.

I’ve seen the first three episodes of #WandaVision and man is it my jam. If you fret that all superhero stories can feel the same, here is big proof otherwise. I found it delightfully trippy and intriguing. I love what I’ve seen so far and can’t wait to see the entire season. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

Tania Lamb called WandaVision “fun, clever, and Marvel-ous” and said that “the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.”

WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021

Collider‘s Steven Weintraub praised the show’s “amazing leadership and willingness to take risks”.

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

Erik Davies said WandaVision was “light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations,” but also “carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing.”

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Dorian Parks called the show “weird as hell (in a good way)” and speculated how the show – which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – might pave the way for forthcoming Doctor Strange and Spiderman sequels.

Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way). Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back! Can’t wait to see how this show sets up Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/nR6rTShfOY — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 9, 2021

Griffin Schiller went a step further, saying WandaVision represented “EASILY the MCU’s boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far.”

#WandaVision is nothing short of BRILLIANT. EASILY the MCU's boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far. The true genius comes from Jac Schaeffer's smart, sharp, witty, script & Bettany & Olsen's electric performances. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/exu8m5Dtp9 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

See more reactions to WandaVision‘s first three episodes below.

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows. There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

If the first 3 episodes of WandaVision are any indication of what is in store for us, we are in for a wild and crazy ride! This show is banana pants crazy — in the best way possible! Weird, fun, and simply amazing, it feels so very good to be back in the MCU! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IAQPrZuwPq — MamaVision 🔜 #Sundance2021 (@MamasGeeky) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is definitely one of the most ambitious endeavors from Marvel Studios. Filled with easter eggs and extremely smart in the way it uses the sitcom format to subvert expectations. Those expecting more of the same will be thrown for a loop in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/FMpdfztYKQ — Juan Upon A TIme in Hollywood (@juanmadpelicula) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

Charles Murphy's thoughts on the first three episodes of #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9W5gqSOT7J — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) January 9, 2021

WandaVision‘s first two episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 15, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly.