Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said there are currently no plans for a second season of WandaVision.

Feige addressed the future of the Disney+ show in light of its popularity at yesterday’s (February 24) Television Critics’ Association press tour.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite yes or a definite no to anything,” Feige told journalists, according to The Independent.

“Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film,” he continued. “We hope there’s a part two and a part three but we’re focusing on part one.”

Feige added: “The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series.

“Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we’re thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”

Elsewhere, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the show, teased a major cameo still to come in the last two episodes.

“Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed,” he said.

“It’s an actor that I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It’s just fireworks on set. So, I’m really excited for people to see that stuff.”

The last episodes of season one of WandaVision are set to air on February 26 and March 5, exclusively on Disney+.