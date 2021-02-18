A new WandaVision clip has been released ahead of tomorrow’s episode – check it out below.

Teasing episode seven, which will jump forward another decade in the Disney+ series, the clip sees Wanda talking to camera reflecting on the events to date in a nod to a popular direct-to-camera style of the 2000s.

“We’ve all been there, right?” Wanda begins in the new video. “Letting our anger and fear get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created…”

Episode six saw Wanda’s sitcom world start to crumble as she grows the nostalgia bubble, nicknamed “the Hex”, sucking the entire S.W.O.R.D base into Westview with her.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Marvel announced last week that a new making-of series would be launching on Disney+ next month, titled Assembled.

The project will go behind-the-scenes of a number of major productions on both the big and small screen, starting with WandaVision.

“Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms,” the description reads.

“Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.”

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will premiere on March 12 on Disney+, a week exactly after the final episode of the season has been released.

Reviewing the first three episodes of WandaVision, NME said: “This deep-dive into America’s treasure chest of telly treats isn’t going back in the box anytime soon.”