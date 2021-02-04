‘WandaVision’: Randall Park is on board with fans’ Agent Woo spin-off idea

WandaVision star Randall Park has given his approval to the idea of a spin-off series based around his character, Agent Jimmy Woo.

Fans have been calling for Woo to get his own show on the back of the popular Marvel TV series ever since actor and director Stephen Ford posited the idea on Twitter last week, and Park told NME in a new interview that he’s keen on it too.

Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w5AsCHf2qJ — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 30, 2021

“I think that’s a great idea,” Park told NME of the fan-based movement to get Woo his own future series.

“Something like that would be very cool to be a part of,” he added. “It’s already such a dream to be in the Marvel universe, and to be able to keep playing Jimmy Woo would be incredible.”

Park’s co-star in the new show, Kat Dennings, also told NME that she is in favour of an Agent Woo spin-off. “Anything Marvel ever wants from me is always gonna be a yes and I would love to watch that,” she said. “Big Randall Park fan.”

Elsewhere in the NME interview, Parks teased the remaining episodes of WandaVision, which follow the show’s dramatic fourth episode, which aired last week and left a huge cliffhanger.

“I’m not supposed to talk about future episodes,” he said. “I will tell you this: there’s gonna be a lot of answers to a lot of questions that we have right now, and maybe even some more questions.”

WandaVision is set to air its fifth episode tomorrow (February 5), and teased its next batch of episodes this week with a striking mid-season trailer.

Reviewing WandaVision, NME wrote: “Marvel isn’t known for messing with its formula, but the big leap from cinema to streaming calls for a bold play – and WandaVision delivers.

“Nostalgia-phobes might soon grow bored of the ‘Honey, I’m home!’ shtick, but a slowly unwinding mystery should keep most of us hooked from week-to-week, even if beige wallpaper and oddly-patterned carpets aren’t your thing.”

WandaVision’ is streaming on Disney+ now