‘WandaVision’ spin-off in the works with Kathryn Hahn

A WandaVision spin-off series has been confirmed, which will star fan favourite Kathryn Hahn as the villainous witch Agatha.

The new Marvel show, which will stream on Disney+, has a relatively unknown plot at this stage, although Variety has reported that it will be “a dark comedy.”

The publication has claimed that WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.

Advertisement

The announcement of the spin-off comes after WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that the original show is “definitely” not getting a second season.

“No. No, it’s definitely a limited series,” she told fellow TV actor Kaley Cuoco, who had asked about the future of WandaVision.

Olsen’s comments follow co-star Paul Bettany’s uncertainty about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who played Vision alongside Olsen in the Disney+ show, said that he doesn’t have a Marvel contract currently.

Bettany told The Playlist: “All that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again.”

WandaVision went on to win the first Emmy for Marvel Studios in September. It took home the prizes for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Hahn would join the expansive cast for Rian Johnson’s forthcoming Knives Out sequel.

Hahn will be joined in the film by the likes of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae, as well as former James Bond star Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role as charismatic detective Benoit Blanc.