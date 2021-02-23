Marvel fans notice touching tribute to Stan Lee in ‘WandaVision’

Marvel fans have pointed out a touching tribute to late comic book writer Stan Lee in the latest episode of WandaVision.

In the opening credits of episode seven, Wanda’s name is spelled out in a number of different ways including a number plate that features the numbers 122822 above it.

Fans on Twitter pointed out that the date represents Stan Lee’s birthday, December 28, 1922.

“In the opening scene of #WandaVision, one of these titles shows Wanda’s name on a license plate with the number 122822,” a Ms Marvel fan account tweeted.

“This translates to the birthday of legendary Marvel Comics writer and editor Stan Lee, which is December 28, 1922.”

Elsewhere, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the show, teased a major cameo still to come in the last two episodes.

“Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed,” he said.

“It’s an actor that I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It’s just fireworks on set. So, I’m really excited for people to see that stuff.”

Meanwhile in other news, WandaVision star Randall Park has given his approval to the idea of a spin-off series based around his character Agent Jimmy Woo.

The last episodes of season one of WandaVision are set to air on February 26 and March 5, exclusively on Disney+.