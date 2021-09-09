Warrants issued for ‘Tiger King’ zookeeper Jeff Lowe after missing court hearing

Zookeeper Jeff Lowe, who featured in Netflix’s Tiger King series, is reportedly a wanted man after failing to make a court appearance.

Four bench warrants have been issued for Lowe’s arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing at Las Vegas Municipal Court on Wednesday (September 8), according to TMZ.

The warrants are connected to a 2017 case where he was charged with three counts of not having a license or permit for wild animals, and one count of doing business without a license.

Advertisement

It’s reported that Lowe has to pay $20,500 (£14,800) to settle all four warrants and get a new court date.

In June this year, Lowe and his wife Lauren were arrested in Oklahoma City on charges of driving under the influence.

This follows an incident in May where federal authorities seized “68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar” from the couple’s Oklahoma zoo after they were accused of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Fellow zookeeper and Tiger King star Erik Cowie was found dead this week in Brooklyn, New York at the age of 52. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Advertisement

A second season of Netflix’s Tiger King is in the works, which will cover the arrest of former zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – aka Joe Exotic – according to his husband Dillon Passage. It’s unclear when season two will be released.

The success of the first season has sparked further projects too, with an NBC drama adaptation in the works starring John Cameron Mitchell as Exotic and Kate McKinnon as Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.