‘Warrior Nun’ creator confirms axed Netflix show “will return”

After a lengthy fan campaign to resurrect Netflix‘s Warrior Nun, the show’s creator has confirmed that the beloved show “will return”.

Today (June 28), Canadian screenwriter, director and showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to announce that Warrior Nun – which was cancelled at Netflix late last year – has been saved.

In a tweet to his fans and supports of the show, Barry wrote: “Today, I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine.”

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

“More details to come! SOON! Thank you,” he wrote in conclusion, ending his tweet with a hashtag that reads “Warrior Nun Saved”.

Warrior Nun, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, released its second season in November 2022 and scored the highest audience ratings for a Netflix show ever, according to reports. The show’s second season, which released on November 10, received a 100 per cent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit from only 11 reviews. The audience score however stands at 99 per cent based on over 5,000 reviews. As reported by Forbes, this marks the highest audience score for a Netflix series.

Warrior Nun’s cancellation in December was confirmed by creator Simon Barry on Twitter, who wrote: “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

At the time, asked if the show could be saved by another network, Barry replied: “We are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun.”

Based on the comic series by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue, with a divine artefact in her back, and discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Warrior Nun are available for streaming on Netflix.