A collection of hilarious bloopers from BBC Three comedy series This Country have been shared – watch them below.

The third and final season of the mockumentary ended last week (March 20) after first airing back in February 2017, and now the show’s creators have shared a bloopers reel for those missing the show.

Charlie Cooper, who together with his sister Daisy May wrote and starred in the show as cousins Kerry and Kurtan, took to Instagram this afternoon (March 27) to share a clip that includes fluffed lines, rogue chickens and random burps.

For those who would prefer to watch the bloopers reel on the BBC iPlayer, they can do so here.

Earlier this month, This Country left fans perplexed as a secret A-lister made a cameo in an episode.

Kurtan’s (Charlie Cooper) nan, who he’s lived with for years, finally made an appearance on the show – but with her face blurred out.

She was credited as Elvira Presley in the episode’s end credits, keeping the anonymity even further.

Meanwhile, the first episode of the third and final season of This Country paid tribute to actor Michael Sleggs.

Sleggs, who passed away last July, played Michael “Slugs” Slugette in the Cotswolds-based comedy.