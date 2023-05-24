A trailer for the third season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has been shared.

The clip for the Netflix series, which you can watch below, shows a variety of bizarre and hilarious short sketches starring comedian and co-creator Tim Robinson plus a mix of new and familiar faces. All six episodes are set to drop on Tuesday (May 30).

The new season’s guest stars include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley and Carmen Christopher.

Advertisement

The trailer begins with Robinson yelling at a woman at a drive-thru and ends with him freaking out as a man confronts him outside his car window.

The comedy series was renewed for a third season last year.

The sketch series was created by Robinson alongside Zach Kanin. It is executive produced by Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island.

Upon the release of the second season of I Think You Should Leave…, NME wrote: “The show has been lauded for its refreshing avoidance of open political goals in favour of everyday social faux pas taken to their screaming extremes, as well as its attempts to flesh out its primarily one-issue characters – they really like complicated shirt patterns, say, or hate sharing the most meat-loaded nachos – with glimpses of deeper emotional lives, the wounds behind their obsessions.

“But ultimately, it’s a show that nudges your rib and whispers ‘at least you’re not that guy…’”