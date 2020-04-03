Adam Sandler has debuted a new quarantine song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – you can listen to it below.

The comedian and actor joined Jimmy Fallon via a live stream from his home as he appeared on the show, which has temporarily been rebranded as The Tonight (At Home) Show With Jimmy Fallon as coronavirus quarantines continue throughout the US.

Sandler revealed that his touring partner, Dan Bulla, gave him the song about life in quarantine, which he proceeded to perform at his home. As he hadn’t yet memorised the song, Sandler put sunglasses on for the performance so fans couldn’t see him “peeking at my notes.” Watch the performance below now.

The song began with Sandler singing about doctors, saying they “bring you into this world” and “take care of grandma.” He went on to joke: “Doctors always give you a lollipop after slapping your knee with a hammer” and “they wear crocs and they tell you the truth.”

Later on, the song took a more serious turn when he added: “Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need.”

He ended the song with a plea: “Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands to make this damn thing go away.”

He added: “We love you doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives every day. Find a cure for this shit because I really really miss hugging my mailman,” he ended, on a lighter note.

In a five star review of Uncut Gems, NME’s Alex Flood said: “As a mid-career change of direction, Uncut Gems is a masterstroke. Sandler’s been here before – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch Drunk Love was an early foray into serious drama – and Howard is yet another of the dopey-but-likeable everymen Sandler made his name with.

“But this seems different. Whereas Punch Drunk Love ambled around in a fog of surrealist dreamscapes, the Safdies’ crime thriller is almost unbearably tense. At 135 minutes, it should feel bloated, but at no point is the action any less than gripping. Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-attack of a movie that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until there’s no breath left.”