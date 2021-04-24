A new trailer for the upcoming second season of This Time With Alan Partridge has been released – you can see it below.

Season two of Steve Coogan’s show will air on BBC One on April 30, the BBC press office confirmed earlier this month (April 14).

In the latest trailer, Partridge can be seen opening a new episode of his fictional show with co-host Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) and describing the show in his typically embarrassing fashion.

Inviting viewers to watch the show, Partridge says: “[It’s] high time to say if you’ve got time to give This Time your time then it’s time to let This Time spend time making your time a good time on This Time.”

He also makes awkward comparisons between opposing topics, comparing sensitive topics to mundane ones, saying This Time covers “aqua-aerobics to abortion” and “zebras to zionism.”

This Time With Alan Partridge was confirmed for a second season last February, with Coogan later adding it would air this year. Last September, Coogan teased what to expect from the new season.

“We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life,” he explained.

“And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.”

In a five-star review of the first season of This Time With Alan Partridge, NME said: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year.”