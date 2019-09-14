Watch the bloody opening title sequence of ‘American Horror Story: 1984’

Who knew fitness videos, Ronald Reagan and breakdancing could all be nightmare-inducing?

The opening title sequence for American Horror Story: 1984 has been shared online – and it’s an odd mix of blood and ’80s nostalgia.

After an initial teaser clip soundtracked by Billie Eilish‘s ‘Six Feet Under’ was unveiled back in April, the first trailer for season 9 of the hit anthology series was shared last month.

The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has now shared AHS: 1984‘s opening title sequence.

Featuring a disturbing 1980s synth-pop soundtrack, the titles feature footage of retro, all-American fitness videos, former president Ronald Reagan, breakdancing, and a whole host of blood and violence.

Sharing the opening sequence via Instagram, Murphy wrote: “I am so excited to share with you the new AMERICAN HORROR STORY title sequence by our longtime collaborator Kyle Cooper and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original “fan” cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced. I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major. Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good.”

Watch the clips below:

Season 10 of AHS has already been commissioned despite creator Ryan Murphy having signed an exclusivity deal with Netflix for future original content.

Addressing the series’ longevity, Murphy previously said in an interview: “I’ll keep [making the show] for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.”