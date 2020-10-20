Watch Borat give Jimmy Kimmel a “coronavirus inspection”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter-ego Borat has given Jimmy Kimmel a “coronavirus inspection” – watch below.

The fictional Kazakh journalist, promoting the upcoming sequel to 2006’s controversial comedy Borat, used the opportunity Kimmel had imagined for an interview to instead embark on a series of safety measures.

Borat quizzed Kimmel by asking the talk show host “as a member of Hollywood elite, have you drunk any unpasteurised children’s blood?”, to which Kimmel said he had not.

The journalist then requested a sample of Kimmel’s “liquid release” while pointing an ominous-looking thermometer towards him, saying he had already collected samples from fellow talk show hosts Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Borat’s “inspection” here:

The clip also features Borat’s teenage daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) who is set to appear in the new film. “She like your trousers, pants. Can she have them?” Borat asks Kimmel.

Seeing that Cohen/Borat would be refusing a traditional interview, Kimmel ended the segment by speaking about the upcoming comedy sequel.

“I have seen your film and it is wonderful and no one who loves you will be disappointed,” Kimmel says. “It is miraculous and I hope many, many Americans watch it.”

Plot details for the new film, obtained by The Film Stage, read: “Trump and Epstein’s relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani and more best left unspoiled.

“We’ve also learned that one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career, and we imagine some backlash and lawsuits will follow.”

The sequel, called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday (October 23).