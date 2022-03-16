Watch Brian Cox recreate Cassie’s ‘Euphoria’ breakdown scene

Succession star Brian Cox has recreated Sydney Sweeney’s memorable bathroom meltdown scene from Euphoria.

Appearing in a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 14), the actor – who plays patriarch Logan Roy in Succession – appears alongside Euphoria characters Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Rue (Zendaya).

Cox proceeds to re-enact Cassie’s imaginary confession, declaring: “I’m in love with Nate Jacobs and he’s in love with me,” before adding “I have never, ever been happier!”

Watch the HBO mash-up scene below.

Last week (March 8), HBO released a statement responding to allegations which described a “hellish” night shoot and refusals to use the bathroom on the set of Euphoria.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” HBO said in a statement obtained by Deadline, in response to allegations of SAG-AFTRA violations.

“The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer.”

Meanwhile, Succession writer Georgia Pritchett has opened up about one Roy family member who was almost written as gay.

“It’s interesting how characters take on a life of their own,” Pritchett said in an interview on the Homo Sapiens podcast, describing her job as the sole writer of four episodes across three seasons.