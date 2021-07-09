Watch Chadwick Boseman’s final Marvel performance in ‘What If?’ trailer

The first trailer for Marvel series What If…? has landed, and features Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa for the last time.

The upcoming animated show will stream on Disney+. It explores major events that have taken place in the Marvel universe through a new lens.

One such storyline will show an alternative reality in which Boseman’s character T’Challa is not the Black Panther, but rather Star-Lord for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Advertisement

The trailer gives Boseman ample screen time as the alternative to Chris Pratt’s Peter Jason Quill. Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer has struck an emotional chord with Boseman’s fans. Some took to social media to share their thoughts on the new series in light of the actor passing away last August.

“Hearing Chadwick Boseman’s voice in the What If trailer was something I wasn’t prepared for today,” tweeted Buzzfeed TV editor Nora Dominick.

Hearing Chadwick Boseman's voice in the What If trailer was something I wasn't prepared for today pic.twitter.com/qox3HS5T2n — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 8, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Damn it, if hearing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa one last time didn’t bring tears to my eyes.”

I’m excited for this. Also, damn it, if hearing Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa one last time didn’t bring tears to my eyes https://t.co/bAqgUbhbZc — Shelly 🖤🧡 (@shellyannerie) July 8, 2021

Advertisement

News that Boseman had passed away broke in August 2020 following the actor’s four-year battle against colon cancer.

The actor had completed work on What If…? prior to his death. However, filming had yet to begin on the sequel to his milestone Marvel film Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began filming in June. Boseman has not been recast in the new film, Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed. The film will instead explore the world of Wakanda beyond Boseman’s character.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the prospect of making the sequel film without Boseman, director Ryan Coogler said it was “the hardest thing” he’s ever done in his professional life.

“This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person, who was like the glue that held it together,” Coogler reflected on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast.

What If…? is scheduled to premiere on August 11.