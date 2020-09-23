The first trailer for the new series of Spitting Image has arrived – you can watch it below.

The iconic puppet-based satire is set to arrive on streaming service BritBox from October 3, and in a new trailer caricatures of Donald Trump, Kanye West and Gwyneth Paltrow make cameos.

Opening with Trump and Boris Johnson having a conversation in the Oval Office, the US president declares that the idea of a puppet TV show is the “very most moronic thing I’ve heard.”

Advertisement

The world leaders later retire to a sauna where they tuck into buckets of fried chicken, before Vladimir Putin arrives wearing a dog collar, accompanied by two women. Squaring off with one another, the politicians’ towels drop, and Putin uses his felt penis as a weapon, whacking it against Johnson and Trump’s private parts.

Other cameos include Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and more.

Watch the trailer for Spitting Image below:

Speaking of the show’s return, Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law said: “It’s time to come off furlough!

“Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows – the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags – have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say: ‘Pro bono publico’.”

Advertisement

He added: “The people have spoken and the puppets are ‘oven ready’. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl, Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyonce and Herr Jurgen Klopp.”

Meanwhile, TikTok will seemingly continue to operate in the US after Donald Trump gave his “blessing” to a proposed deal that will see the video-sharing app partnering with Oracle.