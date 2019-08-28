Watch the dramatic new trailer for ‘Top Boy’ season three

Cannot. Wait.

The first full trailer for season three of Top Boy has been released – and it’s safe to say that things are looking as dramatic as ever.

Ahead of season three arriving on September 13, fans have been treated to an intense trailer which reunites us with Dushane and Sully, played respectively by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson.

After a gap of six years, we see Dushane returning to London to take his place as a drugs kingpin once more.

A Netflix synopsis teases: “He teams up with Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end.

“Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.”

New cast members also include Dave, who plays Modie, and Little Simz, who stars as Shelley.

Dushane and Sully’s plans to retake their throne are marred by young and hungry would-be kingpin Jamie. He’s played by Michael Ward, whose credits include The A List and Blue Story.

Top Boy‘s original creators Charles Steel, Alasdair Flind, Ronan Bennett and Yann Demange are back as executive producers. Original music for the series is by Brian Eno.

Drake, meanwhile, acts as executive producer after he helped secure the show a deal with Netflix when Top Boy‘s creators thought it had finished.

Speaking of how Drake came to be involved, Walters said in June: “Drake had seen the show. He reached out to me and was like ‘Show’s amazing, when’s it coming back on?’ I told him ‘It’s not happening’ and he said ‘I’m not having that.’ Two years later, Drake came to us with a Netflix deal and was like ‘There you go.’ So currently, he’s Executive Producer.”