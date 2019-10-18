Watch the eerie teaser trailer for HBO’s new Stephen King drama, ‘The Outsider’

All the chills.

HBO have unveiled the eerie new teaser trailer for Stephen King’s The Outsider – you can watch it below.

Starring Cynthia Erivo, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jason Bateman, the drama is based on King’s 2018 novel of the same name. The adaptation is said to combine politics with murder in what will ultimately be a detective-themed horror.

You can watch the trailer below:

Mendelsohn will play Ralph Anderson, a detective who discovers the body of an 11-year-old boy in a small town in Georgia. All evidence leads to suspect Terry Maitland (played by Bateman), a teacher who claims he has an alibi for the night of the murder.

When his story looks to be true, Anderson hires in a private investigator who focusses on the unexplained – Holly Gibney, played by Erivo.

Last month, it was revealed that King’s latest novel, The Institute, was being adapted for a new TV series. The sci-fi/horror-thriller, billed as “a stunning novel of childhood betrayed and hope regained”, was published on September 10.

Spyglass Media Group’s television division, who are also adapting King’s Mr. Mercedes trilogy, have won the rights to make a limited TV series of The Institute. David E. Kelley will write the adaptation, and Lost‘s Jack Bender is in place to direct (via Deadline).

The second chapter of the film adaptation of King’s landmark horror novel IT was released last month. The director behind this adaptation, Andy Muschietti, recently suggested that a third movie based on Pennywise could be a possibility in the future.