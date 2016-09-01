Watch Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’ rapping Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ verse

Millie Bobby Brown nails Kanye West's 2010 hit on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has showcased her rap skills by taking on Nicki Minaj‘s breakthrough verse from Kanye West‘s 2010 hit ‘Monster’.

Brown – who played Eleven in the Netflix show – appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show along with her fellow co-stars.

During a game called ‘Stranger Strings’, Brown broke into her rendition of Minaj’s verse, totally nailing it in the process. Watch below and see the video for the original track.

This follows news that Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a second season.

The Stranger Things child stars also appeared in a comedy sketch on Fallon that saw the character Barb get her revenge.