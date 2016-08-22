See Millie Bobby Brown's transformation

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has shared a video showing her getting her head shaved ahead of her starring role as Eleven in the Netflix Original show.

Brown has spoken of her hesitation to shave her head, stating that she was given the example of Charlize Theron’s Mad Max character Furiosa as motivation.

Brown took to Twitter to share the moment she became Eleven with a time-lapse video of her haircut set to Beyoncé’s ‘Pretty Hurts’. “Here it is!! The video of me getting my hair shaved for #StrangerThings. Enjoy! #buzzed,” she tweeted along with the video.

Season Two of the hit Netflix show has not yet been confirmed but Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently stated that the streaming service “would be dumb not to” recommission the series.

The creators of Stranger Things, twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that the show was rejected between 15 and 20 times by various TV networks before eventually being commissioned by Netflix.

The pair told Rolling Stone that some TV execs didn’t like the idea of having four children as the show’s lead characters when the target audience wasn’t other children.