Watch Eminem join Pete Davidson for final ‘SNL’ sketch

In one of Pete Davidson‘s final sketches for Saturday Night Live, the comedian called upon Eminem to help pay tribute to the show’s creator Lorne Michaels.

It was announced earlier this week that a number of cast members would be bidding farewell to the late night sketch show at the end of its 47th season which came to a close last night (May 21).

The cast members leaving the show include Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Addy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, all of whom bid farewell to Studio 8H in their own way during last night’s season finale.

Advertisement

Davidson’s farewell reflected on his first-ever appearance on the show in a segment alongside Colin Jost on the ‘Weekend Update’ desk. He then thanked SNL “for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow” and “for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was”.

The ‘Weekend Update’ wasn’t the only sendoff for Davidson: in a Cut for Time sketch, the comedian delivered a third and final Eminem parody dedicated to his mentor and SNL creator Lorne Michaels, much to the irritation of the Detroit rapper himself.

Flipping Dr. Dre and Eminem’s 2000 hit ‘Forgot About Dre’ into ‘Forgot About Lorne’, Davidson – using deepfake technology – paid tribute to Michaels’ legacy while namechecking a number of past cast members that went to become household names because of Michaels.

However, Davidson’s tribute gets cut short when Eminem stops by the studio and shuts the production down, lambasting the comedian for his Slim Shady-themed parodies over his SNL tenure. “Please, stop. It’s really bad,” Em tells Davidson.

Davidson responds by telling the rapper: “Honestly, we just do these because we love you so much, Marshall. They’re like a tribute, ya know?” You can check out the sketch above.

Advertisement

The other two times that Davidson spoofed Eminem on SNL included him recreating the rapper’s infamous ‘Stan’ video, and before that he donned a Batman & Robin-style costume for a parody of ‘Without Me’, which also acted as somewhat of an explainer for the recent NFTs trend.