Watch the epic first trailer for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’

Count us in.

The first trailer for HBO’s adaptation of Watchmen has been released, and it reveals a fresh take on Alan Moore’s cult graphic novel.

Created by Lost‘s Damon Lindelof, the new series is described as a “remix” of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ novel and takes place several years after the original has been brought to an end.

In the first trailer, we receive our first look at a cast that includes Regina King, Hong Chau, Tim Blake Nelson and Don Johnson. Perhaps most significantly, there’s also the smallest of glimpses of Jeremy Irons as Ozymandias – an antihero who played a significant role in Moore’s original novel.

While little is known about the plot of Lindelof’s adaptation, we also see a gang of men wearing balaclavas that are seemingly fashioned on Rorschach – the novel’s vigilante detective.

“This story will be set in the world its creators painstakingly built,” Lindelof previously told fans in an open letter. “But in the tradition of the work that inspired it, this new story must be original. It has to vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates.”

Teasing the “fresh” take on the story, Gibbons previously said. I don’t think it’s gonna be what people think it’s going to be.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It certainly wasn’t what I imagined it to be. I think it’s extremely fresh. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the screen. I’ve been resistant to the comic book prequels and sequels, but what Damon’s doing is not that at all, it’s very far away from that.”

Watchmen was previously adapted for the big screen by Zack Snyder and received mixed reviews upon release in 2009.

Lindelof’s new take will debut in Fall 2019.