The stars of HBO’s new drama Euphoria have gifted the world with an impromptu dance to The Carters’ hit song, ‘Apeshit’.

Actresses Zendaya and Storm Reid – who portray sisters Rue and Gia Bennett, respectively – shared a video via Zendaya’s Instagram of themselves dancing to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘Everything Is Love’ collaboration. The reason? “Because there’s no Euphoria tonight”, they wrote.

Zendaya, 22, and Reid, 16, appear to be very much enjoying themselves as they bump to the beats and reel off the lyrics at each other in the clip.

Euphoria tells the tale of Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, navigating her high school years. The show has proved a hit despite being criticised for its explicit depiction of drug-taking and sex.

Speaking about the series and its controversial content, creator Sam Levinson said: “There are going to be parents who are going to be totally fucking freaked out.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Greatest Showman actress Zendaya posted a warning on Instagram earlier this year saying that the show portrays graphic scenes that “can be triggering”, and that the show is for “mature audiences”, so viewers should only watch if they feel they “can handle it”.

Season 1 of Euphoria concluded in the US on August 4. It began airing on Sky Atlantic on August 6 with episodes broadcast every Tuesday at 2am. Alternatively, viewers can binge the whole series on NOW TV.

Those who have already watched the first season shared their reactions to what has been called an “overwhelming” season finale. Read here – but beware of spoilers.

Euphoria has been renewed for season 2.