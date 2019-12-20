Watch first trailer for new ‘High Fidelity’ TV series starring Zoë Kravitz

The first trailer for new Hulu TV series High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz has been released – watch it below.

News of the new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s classic book, and the movie High Fidelity came last year when it was revealed that Kravitz would take the lead.

Created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, the 10-episode series will reimagine the story of navel-gazing music store owner Rob Gordon from a female perspective.

The first teaser trailer for the series has now been released. In the clip, Kravitz’s character talks about her ex and her store, which proudly displays albums on vinyl only.

Watch the trailer below:

Aside from Kravitz, the show also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

All 10 episodes of High Fidelity premiere on Hulu on February 14, 2020.

Last year, original High Fidelity star John Cusack expressed that he was dubious about the project. He took to Twitter to raise his concerns about the reboot, stressing that author Nick Hornby needs to be involved for it to not “suck”.

Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in the forthcoming The Batman movie, opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kravitz clinched the role after reading with Pattinson with three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves confirmed the casting on social media when he tweeted a .gif of Kravitz answering her phone with a simple “hello.”