Watch the first trailer for new ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off series

Already terrified.

The Walking Dead has released a first look trailer for the next spin-off series, which is set to arrive in spring 2020.

The new offering is currently untitled, but marks the third series in The Walking Dead universe. It focuses on two young female protagonists, who have grown up within the age of the apocalypse.

The trailer sees typically unnerving artwork, alongside voice-overs from the new ensemble cast.

Each cast member reads: “What if you grew up in a world of safety? And you decided to leave. To discover the truth of who you are and what the world really is. You know. Growing up.”

It continues: “There have been things going on in The Walking Dead universe since the very start of the story, all happening over all these years. In other places we haven’t seen. With people we haven’t seen.

“With the dead we haven’t seen. But we’ll see it all this spring.”

The new series is headed up by Aliyah Royale (who stars as a character called Iris), alongside Alexa Mansour (Hope), Annet Mahendru (Huck), Hal Cumpston (Silas), and Nicolas Cantu (Elton).

Long-time Walking Dead writer and producer Matt Negrete serves as showrunner on the AMC series, while Kong: Skull Island’s Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct it.