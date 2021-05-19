The first full-length trailer for the long awaited Friends reunion special has been released – you can watch it below.

The one-off special for HBO Max in the US airs on May 27 and will feature musical guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS alongside football legend David Beckham and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

After a teaser trailer was shared earlier this month, a new clip for the special has now arrived which gives an intimate look behind-the-scenes, showing Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite on the remade set.

The cast can be seen reminiscing on old times, reading scripts – LeBlanc even jokes about how Cox used to write her lines on the kitchen dining table – and there’s a snippet of them playing the infamous trivia game hosted by Ross which lost Monica and Rachel their apartment in season four.

The new trailer also reveals that James Corden will be the the guest celebrity host on the special. You can watch it below.

The special arrives 17 years after Friends wrapped its 10th and final season. The series aired on NBC in the US for a decade between 1994 and 2004.

In the reunion episode, the cast members will not reprise their Friends roles but will instead appear as themselves for an unscripted show. Other former cast members making cameos will include Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s former boyfriend Richard, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice.

The special, which was green-lit in February 2020, saw several production delays owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Original show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have worked with the cast for the one-off special.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year that the cast members are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5million (£1.7million) and $3million (£2.1million) for the special”.