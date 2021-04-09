Watch full hour-long ‘Zemo Cut’ of ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ villain dancing

Marvel have shared a comical hour long video of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier villain Helmut Zemo, dancing.

The character played by Daniel Brühl, who first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, returned to the MCU franchise for episode three of the TV series on Disney+ last week.

One of the scenes, featured a brief clip when Zemo was dancing in a club in Madripoor.

Now, Marvel have released a fun video showing the villain dancing on a loop for a full 60 minutes. You can view the clip below.

During the same episode, Emily VanCamp also made her return as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter.

She recently responded to suggestions that her character could be unmasked as the show’s central villain, the Power Broker.

When asked by Variety if Carter is indeed the unknown Power Broker (the villain’s name is the title of episode three), VanCamp said: “Well, that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anybody. Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything.”

Meanwhile, episode four of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier dropped in the UK early this morning (April 9).

Last month The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was announced as the most-watched series premiere on Disney+.

Revealing data from the show’s opening weekend (March 19-22), Disney+ confirmed Falcon has joined WandaVision and The Mandalorian as the three most-watched Disney+ Original series on opening weekends. The streaming service kept specific viewing figures under wraps across all three shows.