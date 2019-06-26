Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ cast cringe and swear at their younger selves in first look at reunion special

"It's so embarrassing!"

The reactions of Game of Thrones stars watching behind-the-scenes clips of themselves filmed a decade ago have been caught on camera.

A cast reunion special, hosted by Conan O’Brien and released alongside Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on Blu-ray this December, sees co-stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright – aka the Starks – watch old footage for the first time.

For some, such as Wright who is now 20 years old, it involves looking back at himself as a young boy on set aged 10 or 11. Williams, who is now 22, responds to the clips of her younger self saying: “It’s so embarrassing!”

Throughout the snippet from the reunion special there are clips of the cast members waiting in the wings of a set or being interviewed about their new roles on camera.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

At one point, a clean-shaven, short-haired Harington appears. “Its my first filming ever of anything,” he says, sporting a look that’s a far cry from his bedraggled Jon Snow.

In a small inset box, Williams reacts to the shot of a young Harington by screaming, while Harington shouts in shock: “Fuck off!” There’s swearing and cringing aplenty.

A more heartwarming moment, however, comes when a younger Turner describes her blossoming friendship with Williams. “I think we’re going to be friends for a long time,” she says. It turns out that became true.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Blu-ray set is released by HBO on December 2, 2019.