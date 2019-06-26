Trending:

Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ cast cringe and swear at their younger selves in first look at reunion special

Charlotte Krol

"It's so embarrassing!"

The reactions of Game of Thrones stars watching behind-the-scenes clips of themselves filmed a decade ago have been caught on camera.

A cast reunion special, hosted by Conan O’Brien and released alongside Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on Blu-ray this December, sees co-stars Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright – aka the Starks – watch old footage for the first time.

For some, such as Wright who is now 20 years old, it involves looking back at himself as a young boy on set aged 10 or 11. Williams, who is now 22, responds to the clips of her younger self saying: “It’s so embarrassing!”

Throughout the snippet from the reunion special there are clips of the cast members waiting in the wings of a set or being interviewed about their new roles on camera.

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington

At one point, a clean-shaven, short-haired Harington appears. “Its my first filming ever of anything,” he says, sporting a look that’s a far cry from his bedraggled Jon Snow.

In a small inset box, Williams reacts to the shot of a young Harington by screaming, while Harington shouts in shock: “Fuck off!” There’s swearing and cringing aplenty.

A more heartwarming moment, however, comes when a younger Turner describes her blossoming friendship with Williams. “I think we’re going to be friends for a long time,” she says. It turns out that became true.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Blu-ray set is released by HBO on December 2, 2019.