Watch the gripping first teaser for Jordan Peele’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ series

The first teaser for Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams’ Lovecraft Country has been released – watch it below now.

The TV series, which is based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, will premiere on HBO in August.

Peele and Abrams have produced the new series, which follows Atticus Freeman (played by Jonathan Majors) as he, friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) go on a hunt for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) across Jim Crow-era America.

According to a synopsis from HBO, the trip “begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.” Watch the teaser below now.

Peele most recently worked on the Amazon Prime series Hunters, which saw Al Pacino lead a vigilante squad assembled to hunt down hundreds of escaped Nazis living in America, and his remake of The Twilight Zone.

Meanwhile, the director, writer and producer is due to release his take on horror classic Candyman later this year. The film is currently set to arrive in cinemas in the UK on September 25.

A first trailer for the movie was released in February and showed a dizzying number of bloody deaths committed by the mystery Candyman after inquisitive artist Antony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) decides to “spread the story” of the legendary figure and open an exhibition in which participants can try to summon the killer.