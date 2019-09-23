Watch Halsey sing Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ at the Emmys 2019

For the show’s In Memoriam segment

The 71st Emmy Awards (September 22) tapped Halsey for a live rendition of ‘Time After Time’ as part of their In Memoriam segment. Watch it below.

The pop star sang the Cyndi Lauper classic over gentle piano accompaniment as a montage of dearly departed icons of television and film flashed on the screen behind her. Those remembered include Boyz N The Hood director John Singleton, screen icon Doris Day and Airwolf star Jan-Michael Vincent.

Watch Halsey’s performance here:

Fleabag dominated at the Emmys 2019, taking home Best Comedy Series, Best Actress for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy Series.

HBO’s Chernobyl also stood out with wins for Best Limited Series as well as Best Writing and Best Directing for a Limited Series. Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also dominated, winning Best Guest Actress and Actor in a Comedy, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Tony Shalhoub and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Alex Borstein.

Game of Thrones, which led the pack with 32 nominations, won for Best Drama. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show, was named Best Supporting Actor for Drama. See the full list of winners here.