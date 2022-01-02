Watch the hopeful trailer for ‘After Life’ season three

The new trailer for season three of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix show After Life has been released – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The next series of the show – which arrives this month – will be its last, the streaming service previously confirmed.

The new trailer finds Gervais’ Tony continuing his journey with grief following the death of his wife and his father. “I thought not caring was a superpower,” he says, sharing a new revelation he’s had. “I was wrong. Caring about stuff, that’s what really matters – kindness, making other people feel good.”

After Life season three will premiere on Netflix on January 14. Watch the trailer below.

The existential series will star Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton, Tom Basden, Tony Way and more alongside Gervais. Guest stars in season three will include Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.

An official synopsis for the show reads: “Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

“Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.”

New images from After Life season three were shared last month, teasing scenes from the six new episodes.

In a four-star review of season two, NME wrote: “It’s an extraordinary feat to capture an audience this big with a show that doesn’t promise any notion of a happy ending. Maybe there’s some level of catharsis in watching a man with seemingly nothing left to lose stomping around doing what he likes.”