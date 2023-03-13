Watch Jenna Ortega parody ‘The Exorcist’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jenna Ortega starred in a parody of The Exorcist on Saturday Night Live – check out the skit below.

The Scream actor hosted the show for the first time last weekend (March 11), where she appeared in a skit of the classic 1973 horror film opposite Ego Nwodim.

In the sketch, Ortega plays the possessed young woman and yells various explicit comments, including, “You’re going to hell you stupid whore” and “Suck my butt”.

Advertisement

Nwodim, who plays a character performing the exorcism, replies: “Oh, honey you’re going to have to do much better than that. Yesterday, a third-grader called me a used-up skank. What else you got?”

During her opening monologue Ortega spoke about her “crazy” couple of years starring in Wednesday, X and most recently Scream VI.

“A lot of people assume I’m dark and twisted in real life because of those roles that I play but I’m not like that at all,” Ortega said. “I think there’s just something about my face where people see it and say, ‘Hey, let’s throw blood on that’.

“I wasn’t always in horror films. My first role was actually in a Colgate toothpaste commercial when I was nine. I am still that exact same girl.”

The actor also starred in various other spoofs throughout the episode, including The Parent Trap, X-Men and viral video show Ridiculousness.

Advertisement

On the show, Ortega was joined by musical guests The 1975 who performed two tracks – ‘About You’ and ‘Oh Caroline’ – from their latest album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.