Jon Stewart took aim at Jeff Bezos’ space launch this week while promoting his new Apple TV+ series.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian posted a three-minute trailer for The Problem with Jon Stewart.

“Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer. Enjoy this small step for man!” Stewart wrote.

In the video, Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander plays the Amazon billionaire Bezos.

“I’m going to ride a rocket into space, and it’s going to look just like my dick,” says Alexander via voice over as he prepares for his mission. Elson Musk features in the mockumentary-style teaser played by comedian Adam Pally, as does Mark Zuckerberg, played by a cat.

“American Taxpayers” are accredited as the executive producers behind the space mission.

Watch the full trailer below.

The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere in September. The show is a one-hour current affairs format with a single issue topic explored in each episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will “run for multiple seasons” and will put “Stewart back in the anchor’s chair as he explores a host of topics at the [centre] of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.”

Meanwhile on Apple TV+, the second season of Ted Lasso is set for release this Friday (23 July). This month, the show received a record 20 Emmy nominations for its first season.

It is the most nominated first-season comedy ever. Among them, its star Jason Sudeikis has received a nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

At the season two premiere, the actor showed his support for England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the red carpet.

Sudeikis’ support comes after the players were subjected to racist online attacks following England’s defeat in the 2020 Euros.