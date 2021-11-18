Watch Jung Ho-yeon reunite with her ‘Squid Game’ cast members

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon recently reunited with two cast members from the series, Lee Yoo-mi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Vogue recently featured the model-turned-actress on the latest instalment of their 24 Hours series, bringing viewers along on a day of activities with Jung. The video included her visit to her friend/stylist’s home, a trip to Namsan Tower in Seoul and to a café where she took on the dalgona challenge.

Jung had also been surprised by the Vogue team with a steak dinner with two of her cast mates from Squid Game: Lee Yoo-mi who played Jiyoung and Kim Joo-ryoung who played Han Mi-nyeo, both of whom were also contestants in the games alongside Jung’s character, Kang Sae-byeok.

Elsewhere in the clip, the actress also sat down for a chat with Vogue on a rooftop overlooking Seoul, speaking about how being on Squid Game had changed her life for the better. “Working on Squid Game was so fun and worth it,” she shared, in a mix of Korean and English.

“And it feels even more worth it now that audiences are loving it too,” she added, revealing that the worldwide success of Squid Game had changed her life. “It’s so fascinating. It’s only been one month. In just one month, everything changed. My entire life changed so much.”

She admitted that the overnight fame she received for it felt “scary” in the beginning. “At first, I didn’t know how to accept it. I just felt like I was floating. But I think I’m slowly getting used to it, I’m feeling more grateful and feeling excited for the future.”

In other Squid Game news, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.