Netflix have shared a trailer for new fantasy show Cursed – watch it below.

The show stars 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford as Nimue, a young woman tormented for her magical gifts.

Cursed, which lands on Netflix on July 17, is based on a book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. It reimagines the story of King Arthur with Lady Of The Lake as the hero.

The new slo-mo trailer gives little away regarding the series, but is a taster of what looks set to be a deeply atmospheric show.

The synopsis for Cursed reads: “After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

“Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”

Langford starred in the recent final season of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix. Fans of the show reacted angrily to a plot twist in the fourth and final season of the show, saying the show’s writers missed an opportunity to help educate viewers on the HIV/AIDS crisis.