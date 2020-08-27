Bill and Ted Face The Music stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter revealed that The Beatles inspired one of the film’s main songs.

The film sees Winter and Reeves reprising their roles as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston respectively, which they first played in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989.

An official soundtrack for Bill and Ted Face The Music will also land tomorrow (August 28) and feature a new song from Weezer, which was shared earlier this month.

The track, which will also feature in its original form on Weezer’s upcoming new album ‘Van Weezer’, has been ‘reworked’ by the Wyld Stallyns, Bill & Ted’s rock band.

Speaking to Variety about the music and the song “that saves the world in the movie”, Reeves said: “Dean Parisot [the film director] comes from a musical background, and I knew that we were in good hands with that.

“I guess I could speak about this, but we didn’t have the song when we were filming, so Dean played Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da by the Beatles because for Dean, it was like, ‘I know 113 beats per minute would be good, and Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da has a hundred and it’s a feel-good song.’

“For nights, we would just be listening and rock out to Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da. It’s amazing how you can listen to that song a whole bunch and not get tired of it.”

Bill and Ted Face The Music has been given an official UK release date – the film will hit cinemas on September 23.

The new film has been in the works since at least 2013, and was officially green-lit back in May 2018. Back in June, a first trailer was shared for the film.